SPOKANE, Wash. — The citizens of Spokane had a scare yesterday when multiple fires sparked across the city. There were multiple evacuation levels issued for all of these fires. But as crews worked through the night they were able to gain control and stop the progression.
In the Dishman Hills Natural Area, multiple small fires sparked around 12:30 p.m. Crews reported that there were five small fires that totaled about one acre. The fire was under control very quickly and crews stopped forward progress around 2:30 p.m.
Throughout the day today, there have been some hot spots in the Dishman Hills Natural Area because of the very dry conditions. It is advised to be cautious in the area.
Another fire started to spread quickly in Spangle when a level 2 and 3 evacuation was issued around 1:30 p.m. Just like the other fire, fire crews were able to get control quickly. All evacuation levels were downgraded around 3:30 p.m.
All the units that responded were able to get this fire out quickly and efficiently.
A large fire that threatened many homes was on Sunset Hill near Rustle Road and Sunset Boulevard. A level 3 evacuation was issued around 3:03 p.m. when the fire was nearing home, specifically the catalyst Housing.
During the evening, the evacuation was downgraded to a level 1. As of this morning the evacuation has been unchanged while crews are continuing to mop up the scene.
Over the past couple days Cheney has seen a couple fires that have threatened homes and scared many residents.
As of yesterday, the west Hallett Fire is estimated to have burned 155 acres and is 60% contained. All evacuations have been changed to a level 1 evacuation. Crews at continuing to mop up this fire and build on their successes.
The west Anderson Fire has burned 35 acres and is 0% contained as of yesterday. They still have a level 2 evacuation in place for the area along Anderson Road south of Cheney Spokane Road. Firefighters will continue to gain access and enhance control lines around the fire while beginning to mop up the perimeter.
Crews remain on scene to monitor hot spots, quell hotspots, and ensure the fire doesn't spread. Those in the area should follow SCEM on Facebook for the latest updates and emergency notifications, or sign up for phone alerts!