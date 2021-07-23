Eastern Washington and North Idaho saw multiple fires spark up on Friday causing several evacuation orders. Here is a breakdown of the latest information on these fires:
BRUNNER FIRE:
As of the last update at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the Brunner Fire was burning over 87-acres in Athol Idaho, prompting level 3 evacuations in some areas. Idaho Department of Lands says the fire is only 30% contained.
The areas under evacuation are within the boundaries of Diagonal Rd and Seasons Rd for north and south, and Warren Rd. and Seasons Rd. for the east and west sides.
Evacuations are also in place from Clagstone Road to Ramsey Road and Brunner Road to Remington Road.
Silverwood Theme Park also evacuated over 8,000 guests on Friday, out of an abundance of caution. A spokesperson for the park said that they plan to reopen on Saturday unless conditions worsen. Kootenai County Fire & Rescue Chief Chris Way said that he believes the park should be able to reopen on Saturday without issues.
Kootenai County Fairgrounds also announced that they would be accepting livestock that are misplaced due to the fires.
NELSON CREEK FIRE:
As of the latest update at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the Nelson Creek Fire burning near Elk Washington has spread to over 75 acres. The fire was reportedly started by a house fire that spread to nearby bushes.
Level 2 (meaning be prepared to leave) evacuations are in effect from Jackson to Madison Rd. and Nelson Rd.
BRADSHAW ROAD FIRE:
As of the latest update at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the Bradshaw Road Fire burning near Fairfield Washington is over 40 acres and spreading. No evacuations have been ordered due to the remote nature of the fire.
SPRUCE CANYON FIRE:
As of the latest update at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the Spruce Canyon Fire is burning over 90 acres in Stevens County east of Colville.
Level 2 (get ready to go) evacuation notices are in place east of Park Rapids. State Route-20 also closed down in both directions due to the fire.
For coverage on the other fires burning in Washington and Idaho, check KHQ.com