QUINCY, Wash. - The Grant County Sherriff's Office has issued Level 3 (go now!) evacuations for a wildfire near the towns of Crescent Bay, Crescent Bar and Quincy.
The Baird Springs fire started on July 10 approximately at 2:28 p.m. and is estimated at 900 acres and growing. It is burning brush and crops, and is threatening homes, orchards and processing warehouses.
If you live in the area of:
- Road 12 Northwest and Road West Northwest
- Road 11.2 Northwest and Road U Northwest
You are urged to leave immediately. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
As of 5:40 p.m. on July 10, the American Red Cross will open an evacuation center in Quincy in response to the Baird Springs fire.
The center will be located at Quincy Middle School at 16 6th Ave Southeast. The shelter will be operational by 7:00 p.m. for all individuals in the area who are asked to get to safety immediately.
Assistance will be available at the shelter which include food, cots and other urgent needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring prescriptions/emergency medicine, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items.
The fire jumped the highway forcing SR 28 to close in the area of Trinidad and Crescent Bar.
Grant County Sheriff's Office has also issued level 1 (get ready) evacuations for:
- Baird Springs near Road W Northwest
- Crescent Bar Road