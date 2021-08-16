UPDATE: AUGUST 16 AT 5:35 P.M.
Shoshone County Sheriff told KHQ the following areas are under level 3 evacuations.
- Murray
- Eagle Creek
- All of Beaver Creek
- Coeur d' Alene River Road from Babins Junction to Clee Creek
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MURRAY, Idaho - Level 3 (go now) evacuations were ordered Saturday for residents near Murray as the weather factors fueled the Character Complex Fire, according to authorities.
The evacuation area is from Road 620 C and Beaver Creek Road to Road 933 and Blue Jay Lane.
Shoshone Sheriff's deputies reportedly woke residents up early Saturday morning to set up sprinklers around homes and other structures.
The Character Complex is now burning over 8,500 acres. Crews estimate 37% containment.
Weather near Murray has been hot, dry and breezy Saturday. Weather authorities expect a cold front to bring increased winds Saturday afternoon, increasing smoke levels in the surrounding area.