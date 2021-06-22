The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has declared a National Preparedness Level 4, the highest its been since 2012 in the month of June.
The preparedness level scale ranges from 1-5, a level 4 means that much of the country is experiencing wildland fire activity and more than half of the nations firefighting resources are committed to ongoing fires.
According to the NIFC, 47 active wildland fires have burned 519,761 acres across the U.S.
The NIFC predicts scattered thunderstorms over Tuesday night that have the potential to hit central Idaho and western Montana, these storms could potentially bring strong winds.