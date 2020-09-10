SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's No-Li Brewhouse is raising $50,000 for relief efforts in Malden and Pine City.
Starting on Thursday, Sept. 10, No-Li will match dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 in donations to create an immediate $50,000 contribution for "our neighbors in need."
According to No-Li, 100% of the money will be going directly to family fire relief in the Malden and Pine City areas of Whitman County.
For those who would like to donate:
- Checks should be made out to the Whitman County Fire Community Relief Fund
- Checks should be delivered directly to No-Li Brewhouse or by mail to:
- No-Li Brewhouse, 1003 E. Trent Ave., #107, Spokane WA, 99202
- No-Li will then match your donation.
