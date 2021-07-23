ELECTRIC CITY, Wash. - The Northrup Canyon Fire burning near Electric City started Thursday night and has grown to 300 acres, according to fire officials.
The fire, which has justified state mobilization of resources, has prompted level 2 (get ready) and level (go now) evacuations. Grant County Sheriff's Office put out this evacuation map showing the zones under level 2, but no information about level 3 evac zones is known at this time.
Fire officials said there are currently structures threatened.