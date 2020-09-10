PHOENIX, Ore. - As wildfires continue to ravage the West Coast, Oregon officials have begun looking at the possibility that one of the state's most destructive fires may have been arson.
As the New York Times first reported, three law enforcement agencies have opened an arson investigation for the Almeda Fire, which has been linked to at least two deaths and destroyed about 400 homes in the towns of Phoenix and Talent.
The Ashland Police Department along with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State Police are conducting the investigation. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.
According to the Associated Press, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said more than 900,000 acres, larger than the size of Rhode Island, have burned across the state in the past three years.
