UPDATE: 6/25/2021 AT 9:20 PM
Officials say the fire is 100% contained. Evacuation orders have been lifted.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6/25/2021 AT 2:51 PM
DEADMAN CREEK, Wash. -- Ferry County Sheriff's Officers have issued level 2 evacuations for people living in the area of Jackknife Lookout, Triple Creek, and Jackknife Cutoff.
Level 2 evacuations mean to gather your belongings in your car and be prepared to leave if necessary.
The fire is reported to be on both sides of Deadman's Creek and is covering over 40 acres. Madsen Creek Rd. is open for evacuations.
