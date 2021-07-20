UPDATE: JULY 20 3:25 P.M.
Okanogan County officials continue to expand evacuation notices due to the Cedar Creek Fire.
Level 3 evacuations are now in place for people living on the gravel portion of Wolf Creek Road from State Route 20 east to the pavement.
Okanogan County officials said "take action NOW."
A Red Cross Shelter is in stand-by status at the Methow Valley Elementary School in the Eagle Gym. Call 509-670-5331 to contact the shelter.
You can see the countywide evacuation map here.
UPDATE: JULY 20 AT 4 A.M.
There are new Level 3 evacuations in place for people living in the area east of Mazama Bible Camp Road to Wolf Creek, along State Route 20 from milepost 182 east to milepost 185.
UPDATE JULY 19 at 2:30 P.M.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Level 3 evacuations are in place for people living in the area on the State Route 20 side of the Methow River and west of the Mazama entrance.
Okanogan County officials issuing the evacuation Monday afternoon due to increased fire activity of the Cedar Creek Fire.
Officials said people in that area need to take immediate action.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - There are new evacuations in place for the Varden and Cedar Creek fires burning in Okanogan County.
CURRENT EVACUATION ORDERS:
- Level 2: All people living south of the Methow River and west of Lost River Road
- Level 1: People living north of the Methow River, up Lost River and east of Lost River Road to the intersection of Goat Creek Road and State Route (SR) 20.
Right now, SR20 North Cascades Highway remains closed to all traffic between milepost 170 and 177, approximately 20 miles west of Winthrop between Silver Star and Early Winters.
The fire is burning 1,000 acres and containment is unclear.