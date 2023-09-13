SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Emergency Management are urging victims who have been affected by the Oregon Road and Gray fire to fill out damage assessment forms.
The purpose of these forms is to determine if you have insurance coverage and what your individual needs might be going forward.
If you have been affected by these fires, please fill out a form as soon as possible.
Once you have already filled out one, you don't need to fill out another.
If you need access to this form, go to the Spokane County Emergency Management website.