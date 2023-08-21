ELK, Wash. — The Oregon Road Fire burning near Elk had burned more than 10,000 acres as of Monday morning.
According to Guy Gifford, spokesperson for Washington DNR, the fire was 10,137 acres and remains 0 percent contained. At least 80 structures have been destroyed, and one body was found inside the fire perimeter on Sunday evening.
About 463 firefighters from across the state are working to establish a line around the southwest, east and south sides of the fire with a dozer, while additional hand crews are reinforcing lines to the north and west.
Level 3 (Go now!) evacuations are in affect for the surrounding area:
Officials ask the public not to fly drones in the area, as all air crews must land and delay critical fire suppression efforts. Drone interference with wildfire suppression efforts is subject to penalties up to $27,500 and possible criminal prosecution.
Updated: Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.
A body was found within the fire perimeter of the Oregon Fire near Elk Sunday evening, authorities confirmed.
According to Corporal Mark Gregory, a spokesperson for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, it's not immediately clear how or when the person died, nor if it was even connected to the fire.
Gregory said that determination will be up to the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
Updated: Aug. 20 at 4:45 p.m.
A fire that has already destroyed 30 homes near Elk continued to threaten more Sunday morning, growing rapidly overnight on account of bad weather conditions.
The fire had burned an estimated 9,278 acres by Sunday morning, according to a release provided by the Washington Department of Resources. A wide area east and southeast of Elk remained under emergency evacuations, per the map below.
Residents living in the area of Madison Road on the West, Spokane County Border on the North, Jackson Road on the East, Bridges Road on the South are now under level 3 (Go Now) evacuation as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Spokane County Emergency Management.
Regardless of the evacuation area, officials encourage you to evacuate if you feel at all unsafe.
Fire officials also updated the fire perimeter map, detailing close to exactly where the flames had spread by Sunday morning.
According to fire officials, a lifted inversion layer early Sunday morning increased fire activity, including in the Deer Creek area. The 319 firefighters assigned to the blaze focused on structure protection overnight.
Firefighters plan to spend Sunday focusing on protecting buildings and strengthening existing containment lines on the east and south flanks of the fire, per the Department of Natural resources.
State fire mobilization was activated Friday evening.