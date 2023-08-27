ELK, Wash. — The Oregon Road Fire in Elk has increased to 41% containment.
Spokane County Fire District 4 has gotten a renewed look at the Oregon Road fire, measuring it at 10,940 acres.
Level 1 and 2 evacuation zones remain in effect throughout the fire area. For more information on the evacuation zones, visit the official Facebook page of Spokane County Emergency Management.
According to Spokane County Fire District 4, Firefighters are working to improve containment lines, mop-up and suppression repair. Engines, hand crews, and specialized equipment will be active on the east flank of the fire perimeter.
A community meeting will be held at Riverside High School, 34515 N. Newport Highway, Chattaroy, in the cafeteria at 5 p.m. This meeting is open to the public.
Updated August 27, 2023 at 11:44 a.m.
The Oregon Road Fire in Elk, Washington, is 33 percent contained at 11,021 acres.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and crews on scene are working to put out the fire.
According to Spokane County Fire District 4, evacuation zones for Spokane and Pend Oreille County for the Oregon Fire remain at Level 1 or Level 2.
Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and manner of death of the person who died during the fire on August 20.
Alex Brown, a 49-year-old man, died due to thermal and inhalational injuries. His death occurred near the 16000 block of E Oregon Road in Elk, Washington.
Updated August 26, 2023 at 11:57 a.m.
Incident command has released a new evacuation map. All level 3 evacuations have been lowered for the Oregon Road fire in Elk.
Spokane County have completed their damage assessments which showed that 126 residences and 258 outbuildings (sheds, barns, pump houses, etc.) have been destroyed by the Oregon Road fire.
The new level 2 areas include:
- Elk Chattaroy on the west, east end of Laurel Road on the east, Laurel on the south and Blanchard on the north.
- Elk Chattaroy on the west, Jackson and the end of Deer Creek Road on the east, Laurel on the north and Deer Creek on the south.
The new level 1 areas include;
- Newport Highway on the west, Elk Chattaroy on the east, Chattaroy on the south and Milan Elk on the north
- Chapman Road and the end of Laurel on the west, Blanchard Creek on the east, Laurel on the south and Blanchard on the north
All evacuation levels remain the same for Pend Oreille County at this time.
Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m.
The Oregon Road Fire near Elk grew 42 acres overnight and is now 11,063 acres in size. However, more than 1,000 firefighters and personnel have worked tirelessly around the clock and now have the fire 16 percent contained.
According to officials, the Oregon Road Fire has destroyed 80 structures, and around 4,000 residents in the area were forced to evacuate. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
As the weather heats up and dries out, there is potential for increased fire activity in areas with residual heat near unburnt fuel. Residents returning as evacuations lower should be vigilant and report any signs of fire in the area immediately by calling 911.
For an interactive evacuation map, visit: https://arcg.is/1z98v10
Updated: Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.
Fire crews have released a new evacuation map for the Oregon Road fire burning in Elk. Some sections of the level 3 evacuation area have been downgraded to level 2.
The new level 2 evacuation area includes:
- Darknell on the West, Jefferson on the East, Oregon Rd on the South and Spokane County Line on the North.
- Madison Rd on the West, Spokane County Border on the North, Jackson Rd on the East and Bridges Rd on the South.
- West to Jackson, East to Jefferson, North to Oregon and South to Bridges.
- Madison on the West, Jackson on the East, Blanchard on the South and Bridges on the North.
- Chapman Rd and the end of Laurel on the West, Blanchard Creek on the East, Laurel on the South and Blanchard on the North.
- Jackson, end of Deer Creek and Elk Chattaroy on the West. Blanchard Creek on the East, Laurel and Deer Creek on the North and Tallman on the South
- Elk Chattaroy on the West, East end of Laurel Rd on the East, Laurel on the South and Blanchard on the North
- Elk Chattaroy on the West, Jackson and the end of Deer Creek Rd on the East, Laurel on the North and Deer Creek on the South.
Pend Oreille County has also released new evacuation maps as well:
Last Updated: Aug. 24 at 4:40 p.m.
The Oregon Road Fire began on Aug. 19 near Elk and quickly grew to over 11,000 acres, crossing into north Spokane County. With nearly 1,000 firefighters working to suppress the blaze, it is now 4 percent contained.
Officials have confirmed at least 80 structures have been destroyed, and one person was found dead within the fire perimeter.
With shifting wind directions expected, the evacuation zone in Pend Oreille County has been extended. The new evacuation zones include:
Level 1
- South of Tweedie Rd to the Pend Oreille/Spokane county line
- East to the easternmost point where Jefferson Rd crosses the county line
- Northwest to Elmers Loop, and all properties accessed off Country Ln, School House Rd, and Elmers Loop.
Level 2
- East area beginning at the point where Jefferson Rd crosses the Pend Oreille/Spokane county line
- Northeasterly to Elmers Loop
- West to the Little Spokane River
- Southwest Little Spokane River
- East to the Betty Mae Way/Spring Valley Rd Intersection
- Southeast to the Frontier Ln/Thompson Rd intersection to Jefferson Rd
- Western area includes the south shore of the chain lakes to Chain Lakes Dr.
- East and northeast along Chain Lakes Dr.
Level 3
- Beginning west where Jefferson Rd crosses the Pend Oreille/Spokane county line
- Northwest to the intersection of Frontier Ln and Thompson Rd, and to the intersection of Betty Mae Way and Spring Valley Rd
- West to the Little Spokane River
- Southwest along the Little Spokane River and the south eastern shore of Chain Lakes to Chain Lake Dr,
- West to the Little Spokane River then southwest along the river to where it crosses the county line
In Spokane County, all Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded. The new Level 2 evacuation zone now includes:
- West of Silver Lake
- South to the end of Greenfield Ln.
- West to the end of Genni Rock and Page Pond.
- 1/4-mile North of Lakehurst/Lakeview.
As always, if residents feel threatened by the fire as conditions change, they should evacuate immediately instead of waiting for notice.
Returning residents should follow Spokane County Emergency Management and Pend Oreille County Emergency Management for changes in evacuations. The fire remains active, so if you see signs of fire, call 911 immediately.
Updated: Aug. 24 at 7:45 a.m.
Fire crews have released a new evacuation map for the Oregon Road fire burning in Elk this morning. The new map shows downgrades to level 1 and 2 evacuations.
The area downgraded to a level 2 include:
- Newport Hwy on the West. Elk Chattaroy on the East. Chattaroy on the South. Milan Elk on the North
The area downgraded to a level 1 include:
- Madison and Day Mt Spokane on the West. Mt Spokane Park Dr on the South and East. Tallman on the North
The level 3 evacuation area includes:
- Beginning at the westernmost point Jefferson Rd crosses the Pend Oreille/Spokane county line
- Northwest to the intersection of Frontier Ln and Thompson Rd
- Northwest to the intersection of Betty Mae Way and Spring Valley Rd
- West to the Little Spokane River
- Southwest along the Little Spokane River and the south eastern shore of Chain Lakes
- South and then east to Chain Lake Dr, then West to the Little Spokane River
- Southwest along the river to where it crosses the county line, and then east to the point of beginning
The level 2 evacuation area includes:
- Eastern Area:
- Beginning at the easternmost point where Jefferson Rd crosses the Pend Oreille/Spokane county line
- Northeast to Elmers Loop
- West to the Little Spokane River
- Southwest along the Little Spokane River
- East to the Betty Mae Way/Spring Valley Rd Intersection,
- Southeast to the Frontier Ln/Thompson Rd intersection
- Southeasterly to the westernmost Jefferson Rd crossing of the county line
- East to the point of beginning.
- Western Area:
- South shore of the chain lakes south to Chain Lakes Dr
- East and northeast along Chain Lakes Dr
- North to the point of beginning
The level 1 evacuation area includes:
- South of Tweedie Rd to the Pend Oreille/Spokane county line
- East to the easternmost point that Jefferson Rd crosses the county line
- Northwest to Elmers Loop
- West and north to and include all properties accessed off Country Ln, School House Rd, and Elmers Loop
In their press release this morning the fire is still at 0% containment and has burned 11,021 acres.
Firefighters were able to take advantage of the rain and made good progress in multiple areas of the fire, hence the downgraded levels.
Their strategy is to continue to start full suppression with direct attack efforts where possible and 24-hour staffing.
Last Updated: Aug. 23 at 12:12 p.m.
In Elk, the Oregon Road fire has burned an additional 1,000 acres overnight with still 0% containment.
There are new level 1 (GET READY) evacuations in place as well.
Last Updated: Aug. 22 5:30 p.m.
More than 660 fire personnel are working to suppress the Oregon Road Fire near Elk, which has grown to an estimated 11,036 acres as of Tuesday.
The number of structures lost remains at over 80, and the fire is 0 percent contained.
At a briefing on Tuesday, the Spokane County sheriff, John Nowels, confirmed they had located and identified all 24 people reported as missing since the fire began. He also shared two looters had been arrested.
Firefighters will continue with direct attack efforts where possible and structure protection and mop up around structures. Crews will be actively working the fire with 24-hour staffing.
Evacuations in Spokane County have expanded to include Level 1 evacuations in the following areas:
Reflection Lake Area
- Madison Rd on the East
- Elk Camden Rd and Valley Rd on the West
- Spokane County Line on the North
- Blanchard Rd on the South
Orchard Bluff Area
- Elk Chattaroy Rd on the North
- Madison Rd on the East
- Newport Highway on the West
- Big Meadows Rd on the South
Part of north Spokane County has been issued Level 3 evacuations as well. As always, if you feel endangered, leave your home immediately.
Pend Oreille County evacuations include:
LEVEL 1 (GET READY): Spring Valley, Elmers Loop, Country Lane, and School House Rd
Level 2 (GET SET): South Chain Lakes Area, Chain Lakes Drive
LEVEL 3 (GO NOW): Jefferson Road, Thomson Road, Betty Mae Way, Frontier Lane, and the last mile of Spring Valley Road
During Tuesday's afternoon briefing, Nowels stated they hope to begin allowing some residents back into their homes within the next two days if conditions remain favorable.
Updated: Aug. 22 at 12:30 p.m.
New evacuations were issued Monday night and now include:
LEVEL 1 (GET READY): Spring Valley, Elmers Loop, Country Lane, and School House Rd
Level 2 (GET SET): South Chain Lakes Area, Chain Lakes Drive
LEVEL 3 (GO NOW): Jefferson Road, Thomson Road, Betty Mae Way, Frontier Lane, and the last mile of Spring Valley Road
Level 3 evacuations have expanded to include parts of north Spokane County, with Level 1 evacuations issued on Tuesday.
If residents feel threatened by the fire, leave immediately, even if you fall outside the evacuation zone.
A Red Cross emergency shelter has been set up at Riverside High School for evacuees.
Updated: Aug. 22 at 6:50 a.m.
The Oregon Road Fire burning near Elk had burned more than 10,000 acres as of Monday morning.
According to Guy Gifford, spokesperson for Washington DNR, the fire was 10,137 acres and remains 0 percent contained. At least 80 structures have been destroyed, and one body was found inside the fire perimeter on Sunday evening.
About 463 firefighters from across the state are working to establish a line around the southwest, east and south sides of the fire with a dozer, while additional hand crews are reinforcing lines to the north and west.
Level 3 (Go now!) evacuations are in affect for the surrounding area:
Officials ask the public not to fly drones in the area, as all air crews must land and delay critical fire suppression efforts. Drone interference with wildfire suppression efforts is subject to penalties up to $27,500 and possible criminal prosecution.
Updated: Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.
A body was found within the fire perimeter of the Oregon Fire near Elk Sunday evening, authorities confirmed.
According to Corporal Mark Gregory, a spokesperson for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, it's not immediately clear how or when the person died, nor if it was even connected to the fire.
Gregory said that determination will be up to the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
Updated: Aug. 20 at 4:45 p.m.
A fire that has already destroyed 30 homes near Elk continued to threaten more Sunday morning, growing rapidly overnight on account of bad weather conditions.
The fire had burned an estimated 9,278 acres by Sunday morning, according to a release provided by the Washington Department of Resources. A wide area east and southeast of Elk remained under emergency evacuations, per the map below.
Residents living in the area of Madison Road on the West, Spokane County Border on the North, Jackson Road on the East, Bridges Road on the South are now under level 3 (Go Now) evacuation as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Spokane County Emergency Management.
Regardless of the evacuation area, officials encourage you to evacuate if you feel at all unsafe.
Fire officials also updated the fire perimeter map, detailing close to exactly where the flames had spread by Sunday morning.
According to fire officials, a lifted inversion layer early Sunday morning increased fire activity, including in the Deer Creek area. The 319 firefighters assigned to the blaze focused on structure protection overnight.
Firefighters plan to spend Sunday focusing on protecting buildings and strengthening existing containment lines on the east and south flanks of the fire, per the Department of Natural resources.
State fire mobilization was activated Friday evening.
West of Silver Lake. South to the end of Greenfield Ln. West to the end of Genni Rock and Page Pond. 1/4-mile North of Lakehurst/Lakeview.