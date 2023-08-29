SPOKANE, Wash. - Recovering from a disaster can be a lengthy process, one which victims of the Gray and Oregon Road fires are navigating now as evacuations lower and they return to their homes. As they assess the damage and take stock of what is left, if anything, many are dealing with more than physical losses.

Whether it's rebuilding a home, searching for pets left behind, or even grappling with guilt for those whose homes remain standing, the mental and emotional toll on survivors can be immense. Luckily, there are ways to cope and work through the trauma.

The two fires began on Aug. 18 and quickly blazed through thousands of acres. Between the fires, over 20,000 acres have been burned. Around 300 homes were lost between the two fires, while others were damaged. Ranches and farmland were razed, and livestock and animals lost. Two people were found dead within the fires' perimeters, and others were injured.

For the Medical Lake, Elk, and surrounding communities, it's an unprecedented tragedy.

How those affected by natural disasters can vary from person to person and individual circumstance. They may struggle with anxiety, depression, worry, fear, and anger. From missing or dead pets to lost mementos and irreplaceable keepsakes, there is often a deep sense of grief. Even those who are typically more reserved or level-headed may feel overwhelmed.

In the short-term, this can cause a myriad of effects. It's not uncommon to experience:

difficulty sleeping or staying asleep;

irritability and hyperactivity;

sadness, depression, or even apathy;

exhaustion and lethargy;

troubles concentrating, a mental fog, or confusion;

lack of appetite, or an increase in hunger;

and headaches, nausea, or other body pains.

There may also be feelings of isolation, or that no one else feels what you do or to the same extent. It isn't uncommon for survivors to turn to negative coping mechanism, like socially isolating, acting recklessly or impulsively, or misusing or abusing substances.

All of these reactions can be compounded by additional factors, such as lack of resources, financial instability, losing loved ones, lost employment, and pre-existing conditions.

These reactions can happen immediately or after a delayed length of time. For some, these factors can become strong enough to be considered a disorder, with individuals severely impacted by anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder.

The good news is, research shows people are resilient, and there are ways to mitigate the emotional and mental toll.

For adults, steps to take following a disaster include:

Eating regularly, staying hydrated, and getting regular rest. Even if you find yourself unable to sleep, simply resting can be tremendously beneficial;

Avoiding the use alcohol, tobacco, and other substances to cope;

Finding healthy ways to relax. Try meditation, mindfulness exercises, soothing music, or journaling;

Participating in fun activities, like exercise, hobbies, or social gatherings;

Connecting with friends, family, neighbors, and the community. Giving and receiving support is a strong way to help others and heal;

Limiting exposure to TV and social media content about the disaster. Rely on credible sources of information, and avoid speculation and rumors;

And reminding yourself it is normal to have varying emotions, ups and downs, and good days and bad days.

Additionally, learn what resources are available, including donations, funds, places to stay, and community discussion. Both the Medical Lake and Elk communities, as well as surrounding areas, have been eager to rally behind fire victims and offer support!

Be sure to set your priorities, and allow yourself to tackle tasks in small tasks. Recovering from disasters is usually a marathon, not a sprint!

It may help to make an itemized list of what you need to accomplish over the next few weeks, including obtaining lost paperwork, contacting the bank, meeting with contractors and cleanup crews, and making sure your basic needs are met. Don't forget to include reminders to relax and check in with yourself and neighbors.

If you have thoughts of hurting yourself or suicidal ideation, or if the distress and turmoil remain high after several weeks, contact a healthcare provider. If you are overwhelmed, don't wait to reach out.

Children and teens who experience natural disasters have their own needs. Depending on their age, they may not fully understand the situation, or feel confused and angry. If pets died in the fire, they may have a harder time coping.

In addition to the reactions adults may experience, children:

May become clingy, fearful, or throw tantrums. Young children may return to past behaviors like thumb-sucking or wetting the bed;

School-aged kids may get into fights, isolate, or struggle in school;

Begin using alcohol, prescription medication, or other substances to cope

Most children, even those exposed to trauma, are able to work through it with the right support. Parents, teachers, and other adults can start by listening to them and responding honestly to their grievances.

Try to create a supportive environment that allows kids to feel safe asking questions and feel heard. Though the conversations can be difficult, they are important to have.

Other steps to help children through include:

Maintaining routines at home and school;

Spending family time together;

Making sure they have regular meals and a sleep schedule;

Helping them find positive ways to relieve stress or negative emotions;

Making time to relax or engage in hobbies;

Staying connected to friends, family, classmates, and the community. Volunteering can be a great way for kids to feel impactful, useful, and empowered in the face of trauma;

Encouraging kids to ask questions, while nor forcing them to talk before they're ready;

Acknowledge and validate their thoughts and emotions;

Avoiding unrealistic promises;

Remaining aware of how your respond to and talk about tragedy in their presence. Children will learn how to respond by observing the adults in their environment;

Seeking help from a professional if emotional and mental health does not improve over time.

Those who live in the communities are not the only ones affected by disasters. First responders are often struck with guilt, PTSD, and grief. Some firefighters even lost homes while trying to protect others.

First responders often deal with many tragedies every day. For some, they learn to process the sorrow, guilty, and distress. For others, it can cause serious depression, other emotional and mental disorders, or suicidal thoughts or actions. Ensuring emergency workers have the resources, skills, and support to work through grief is essential.

In natural disasters and largescale tragedies, the stress and grief of the job can be amplified. When lives and lost livelihoods are on the line, the International Association of Firefighters notes complex emotions and responses could arise.

Firefighters may experience:

Difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, or slowed thinking;

Muscle weakness or tension, stomach pain, or changes in appetite;

Difficulty sleeping, fatigue;

A desire to withdraw from others or stop usual activities;

Intense feelings of sadness, emptiness, loss, or apathy;

Waves of anger, towards God, those involved in the incident, or even the deceased;

Questioning one's purpose or the meaning of life, existential crises

Like neighbors whose house is left standing, firefighters may also feel survivor's guilt. However, they may also feel a sense of responsibility and personal failure. There can be strong feelings of shame and false belief's about oneself or sense of worth. It can cause immense suffering and curtail attempts to seek help.

As the IAFF notes, feeling you deserve to suffer is never a normal part of the grieving process, and you should reach out for help immediately.

For firefighters and first responders, there is often little time to process and grieve on the job. However, it's imperative those on duty are able to serve at full capacity. It's also important not to use work as a way to avoid processing emotional distress and grief. Don't hesitate to seek help from a professional!