OAKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash - A wildfire has burned about 100 acres of grass, brush and timber in a remote area near the Canadian Border.
According to a tweet from The Washington Department of Natural Resources, The fire has been named the Palmer Fire and resources are on scene.
Video from the scene showed a thick cloud of white smoke burning on the side of a mountain.
New #WaWILDFIRE - #PalmerFire in #OkanoganCounty is burning 100 acres of grass, brush and timber with resources on scene.— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 18, 2020
