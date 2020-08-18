Palmer Fire

OAKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash - A wildfire has burned about 100 acres of grass, brush and timber in a remote area near the Canadian Border. 

According to a tweet from The Washington Department of Natural Resources, The fire has been named the Palmer Fire and resources are on scene. 

Video from the scene showed a thick cloud of white smoke burning on the side of a mountain.  

