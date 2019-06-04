GEORGE - Paradiso event organizers say the weekend music festival at the Gorge is still scheduled to happen, despite a massive wildfire in Grant County.
Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Department gave an update this morning. The 243 fires has grown to an estimated 5,000 acres. The fire is being driven by 17 to 20 mph winds. Foreman says multiple homes are at risk in the Smyrna area. The fire is currently 0% contained.
He also reported that several buildings were lost overnight. There have been no injuries.
Paradiso is set to begin Friday, June 14, at 2 p.m. and end Saturday, June 15.