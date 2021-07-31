UPDATE: JULY 31
The Pioneer Fire has grown to 358 acres with 0% containment.
CURRENT EVACUATIONS:
Level 3:Slippery Slope Trail, Mundy Lane, Skunk Cabbage Rd, Saddler Creek Rd, Bodie Canyon, Kacy Bear Lane
Level 2: Barrett Rd, Whiski Rd, West Whiski Rd, Moose Crossing, Stone Johnny Road, Cuban creek Rd, and USFS 984
Level 1: Pup Paw trail, Beaver Pond trail, Sno-tika Rd, Bear Paw Rd up to and including Snow Valley Road
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A 200-acre fire is burning roughly 3 miles northwest of Priest River in Idaho, prompting evacuations in certain areas.
The Idaho Department of Land is calling it the Pioneer Fire, which was first reported around 1:30pm Thursday afternoon.
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has ordered evacuations for Saddler Creek, Skunk Cabbage, any residences along Highway 57 south of Bear Paw Road, Mundy and portions of Bodie Canyon Road and Slippery Slope.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. As updates about the Pioneer Fire become available they will be posted on the IDL website at www.idl.idaho.gov/pioneer