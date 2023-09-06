CHATTAROY, Wash. - For families whose properties were impacted by the Oregon Road Fire near Elk, it can be daunting to try and take into consideration all that needs to be done to start cleaning up and moving forward. From safety concerns to available resources, many have questions as they attempt to rebuild amidst the uncertainty.
Luckily, help is on the way!
The Washington Department of Natural Resources and the Spokane Conservation District are hosting a meeting for families affected by the Oregon Road Fire to help them gain a better understanding of which resources are available to help them clean up the mess left behind by the fire.
The meeting is happening Sept. 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Riverside High School and provides families the opportunity to learn more about post-fire best practices and ask any questions on their minds.
It will cover tree survivability, salvage logging, forest practices and regulations, slope instability, reforestation, available assistance programs and much more.