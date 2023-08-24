SPOKANE, Wash. — Many people in eastern Washington have been affected by the devastating fires burning across the region. Residents of Medical Lake and Elk have been able to return back home to see if their home is standing or burnt to the ground.

These victims have been put through a grueling couple days and the community has stepped up. Many people have been asking how they can contribute or help these victims.

We have created an article with multiple verified GoFundMe pages for victims who have lost everything in the Gray or Oregon Road fire. Use the link HERE to view all of the fundraisers.

NonStop Local has had the opportunity to speak to some of the victims as they returned back to what was their home. Here are a few of their stories:

Leanna Hunt

A mother who lost both of her sons to muscular dystrophy has now lost her home, full of memories with her children, in the Oregon Road fire. Hunt says her home was a constant comforting memory of her two sons who passed away, "I mean it's not just the things in the trailer or the house it's just it's just being there being where you knew they were, you know?" If you want to support the Hunt Family, check out their GoFundMe.

To read and watch her full story, use the link HERE.

Sally Mayer:

As 78-year-old Sally Mayer returned to her home on Medical Lake she saw the home that her husband built for her turned into rubble. She lost her husband in 2011, but the beautiful custom built home was not the only thing that she lost. “I lost his ashes. I had his ashes saved,” she said. William’s ashes, now combined with the ash of their dream home. If you feel the desire to help, click here to donate.

To read and watch her full story, use the link HERE.

Brendan Manahan & his family:

His families home, what was once their beautiful gathering place, turned to rubble from the Oregon Road fire. With the house that was filled with memories gone, his body shop where he made a living by fixing up cars, was also destroyed. “I woke up and instantly everything I didn’t get out or was lost was downloaded and flashing through my mind... I honestly thought the home would make it,” he said. If you feel the desire to help, click here to donate.

To read and watch their full story, use the link HERE.

Justin Knutsen & his family:

After his family evacuated their home as the Oregon Road Fire grew, Justin Knutsen stayed behind to help a neighbor in need. As he was leaving himself, his truck overheated, stranding him. The intense heat alone left him with 30% of his body severely burned, but luckily, a honking horn led him through the smoke and into the car of a good Samaritan who saved his life. You can help the Knutsen family by donating to their GiveSendGo fundraiser!

To watch their full story, use the link HERE.

Allie Zachariaades & Brandon Bachmeier

A couple not only lost their home, but everything they own due to the Gray fire that burned through Medical Lake. Brandon was the only one home when the fire approached and everything happened within a blink of an eye. "It's hard to make a decision because you are just trying get out fast," he says, "We have everyone and we have our health, so now we are just marching forward." If you want to help them find a new place to live and purchase basic necessities, you can donate here.

To read and watch their full story, use the link HERE.

Carl Grub:

One man died due to the Gray fire sweeping through Medical Lake on Friday. His best friend shared that Carl Grubb as he was leaving his ranch may have drove into a ditch due to the thick plumes of smoke. The Medical Lake community is hurting from the 86-year-old mans tragic death. He taught hundreds of children how to raise livestock at the youth ranch for FFA. He was a big part of the community and they plan to continue his legacy.

To watch his full story, use the link HERE.

There are so many more stories just like these. These victims along with hundreds more will have a long journey ahead of them. Donations to their own GoFundMe's along with other organizations will help their rebuilding process but also help them begin to start their lives again.