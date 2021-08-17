Neighbors helping neighbors, as hundreds of homes have been under level three evacuations for the Ford Corkscrew fire, a local business is offering help.
Katy Byrnes, owner of Shore Acres Resort on Loon Lake offered cabin space to those that have been evacuated.
She had four up for use, and currently has two more available.
Byrnes said both of them sleep six people, and one of them is pet friendly.
With no end in sight from this fire, Byrnes says it was important to her to be able to offer this:
"It doesn't cost me anything to open up a cabin to someone who needs it, I'll do it all day every day," she said.
Byrnes has been posting updates on what the fire looks like for them on their Facebook page (Shore Aces Resort on Loon Lake).
There is also an evacuation shelter set up at Deer Park High School for those that need it.