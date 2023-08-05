HAYDEN, Idaho — The Ridge Creek fire near Hayden Lake has exceeded 1,000 acres with 0% containment.
A level 1 (GET READY) evacuation is still in place for the areas around the fire.
This fire was started on August 3 with the cause of the fire being under investigation, with a high possibility that it was human caused.
Last night, crews reported that the fire was very active and torched brush and trees from noon onwards.
At 6:00 a.m. this morning, a Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire.
With the fire only being 3.5 miles from Hayden Lake, the Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued an emergency closure. They have advised Hayden Lake residents and others traveling to the area to stay off the lake. Planes will be coming to pick up water to fight the fire.
Public access and boat launces are closed to let firefighting aircraft do their job.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.