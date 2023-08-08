HAYDEN, Idaho — The Ridge Creek fire has burned 1,200 acres and is currently 0% contained.
On August 7, the little rain we had helped slow down the fire. But with the lack of sustained moisture and anticipated weather conditions, it is likely that the fire will become more active in the coming days.
Crews today will continue to reinforce the fire lines and an IR flight has been requested again for the evening.
The level 1 evacuation is still in place for the areas surrounding the fire.
While Hayden lake has reopened, firefighting aircraft are still actively using the lake for fire suppression efforts. All lake users should be on the lookout for approaching aircraft. If aircrafts are in the area, boaters should clear the center of the lake and move towards the shoreline.
Updated on August 8 at 1:40 p.m.
Hayden Lake is open to residents who wish to go on the water.
Even though the lake is open, fire personnel will still be actively fighting the Ridge Creek Fire. Crews ask if you see aircraft approaching at low altitudes to please clear the area and stay away for everyone’s safety.
As of now, evacuations are still in place.
If you live in Kootenai County and are wanting to get alerts and updates on the fire conditions, visit this website HERE to sign up.
Updated on August 5 at 4:32 p.m.
The Ridge Creek fire near Hayden Lake has exceeded 1,000 acres with 0% containment.
A level 1 (GET READY) evacuation is still in place for the areas around the fire.
This fire was started on August 3 with the cause of the fire being under investigation, with a high possibility that it was human caused.
Last night, crews reported that the fire was very active and torched brush and trees from noon onwards.
At 6:00 a.m. this morning, a Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire.
With the fire only being 3.5 miles from Hayden Lake, the Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued an emergency closure. They have advised Hayden Lake residents and others traveling to the area to stay off the lake. Planes will be coming to pick up water to fight the fire.
Public access and boat launces are closed to let firefighting aircraft do their job.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.