HAYDEN, Idaho — The Ridge Creek Fire jumped to 3,124 acres with just 15% containment.
Given Tuesday's hot weather, the fire experienced active behavior and growth. The efforts to reinforce containment lines helped limit the expansion of the fire.
Aircrafts are still helping fight this fire. Sometime today, there will be two 'super scooper' air tankers out of Alaska, an additional 'heavy' helicopter and additional reconnaissance aircrafts.
If you are planning on boating or swimming at Hayden Lake or Lake Pend Oreille, be aware of aircraft crews gathering water to fight the fire. It will be very likely that you will see helicopters or fixed-wind aircrafts around the lake.
There are still level 1 evacuations in place for the areas surrounding Hayden Lake and Bunco.
Updated on August 16 at noon
Ridge Creek Fire reaches 2,781 acres as it continues to burn.
Crews have increased its containment by 2% and are burning vegetation at fire line.
Updated August 15 at 5:46 p.m.
Ridge Creek fire is continuing to burn as it exceeds 2,500 acres with only 13% containment.
Crews are still attempting to contain the fire. The Level 1 evacuations are still in place.
Updated August 14 at 5:46 p.m.
The Ridge Creek fire is continuing to burn near Hayden Lake. The fire is at 2,402 acres in size with 5% containment.
Fire crews and heavy equipment have made progress building, reinforcing and connecting containment lines. The forecasted hot, dry and windy weather will be a test for the work that firefighters have done on the ground.
Updated on August 11 at 2:57 p.m.
The Ridge Creek fire near Hayden Lake is continuing to burn as it exceeds 1,200 acres and is at 2% containment.
The estimated size of this fire will substantially change following tomorrows update. It has been difficult for crews to schedule infrared flights to see the status of the fire. These flights will resume as soon as possible.
The number of personnel assigned to this fire is officially at 302 and additional personnel and resources are pending.
Skies will clear throughout the day today but southwestern winds will continue through the afternoon. A warming trend will be coming into place through the end of this week into next week.
The lack of cloud cover and winds will likely begin to increase fire activity.
Updated on August 10 at 2:48 p.m.
The Ridge Creek fire has burned 1,200 acres and is currently 0% contained.
On August 7, the little rain we had helped slow down the fire. But with the lack of sustained moisture and anticipated weather conditions, it is likely that the fire will become more active in the coming days.
Crews today will continue to reinforce the fire lines and an IR flight has been requested again for the evening.
The level 1 evacuation is still in place for the areas surrounding the fire.
While Hayden lake has reopened, firefighting aircraft are still actively using the lake for fire suppression efforts. All lake users should be on the lookout for approaching aircraft. If aircrafts are in the area, boaters should clear the center of the lake and move towards the shoreline.
Updated on August 8 at 1:40 p.m.
Hayden Lake is open to residents who wish to go on the water.
Even though the lake is open, fire personnel will still be actively fighting the Ridge Creek Fire. Crews ask if you see aircraft approaching at low altitudes to please clear the area and stay away for everyone’s safety.
As of now, evacuations are still in place.
If you live in Kootenai County and are wanting to get alerts and updates on the fire conditions, visit this website HERE to sign up.
Updated on August 5 at 4:32 p.m.
The Ridge Creek fire near Hayden Lake has exceeded 1,000 acres with 0% containment.
A level 1 (GET READY) evacuation is still in place for the areas around the fire.
This fire was started on August 3 with the cause of the fire being under investigation, with a high possibility that it was human caused.
Last night, crews reported that the fire was very active and torched brush and trees from noon onwards.
At 6:00 a.m. this morning, a Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire.
With the fire only being 3.5 miles from Hayden Lake, the Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued an emergency closure. They have advised Hayden Lake residents and others traveling to the area to stay off the lake. Planes will be coming to pick up water to fight the fire.
Public access and boat launces are closed to let firefighting aircraft do their job.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.