Update, July 13: The Road 11 Fire is burning about 10,000 acres in Douglas County and is about 25% contained as of Monday morning.
Level 2 evacuations continue to be in place for Mansfield and surrounding areas.
Crews continue working to extend the fire line and are aiming towards full containment in the next two days.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says McNeil Canyon and SR-172 have since reopened.
Previous coverage:
A 10,000 acre wildfire led to Level 2 evacuations for the town of Mansfield, located in Douglas County, WA. Those notices were in place for the town of Mansfield and approximately 10 residences west of Mansfield.
Crews were able to hold the fire through the overnight hours, and into Sunday morning. As of Sunday morning, the fire was still 3 miles southwest of Mansfield. A Mobilization Type 3 Team officially took control of the fire Sunday at 8 a.m.
No injuries had been reported.
Authorities say State Mobilization resources were arriving and forming an ICP in Mansfield, as of 10:13 p.m. Saturday. Resources including air support and tankers were staged for utilization.
Photos on scene of the 3 alarm #Road11Fire in #DouglasCounty updates to follow pic.twitter.com/OFE9GryDl9— Julie Caille (@julescaille) July 12, 2020
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, there were confirmed structure losses of outbuildings, but no residences were being threatened. Local Farmers were actively assisting response personnel by digging a fire line along the West end of Mansfield.
#Road11Fire Update: Air resources just arriving overhead. pic.twitter.com/kJlQ4UTalv— Julie Caille (@julescaille) July 12, 2020
SR 172 had been closed at Road B NE and SR 172, due to a shift in wind and fire direction. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area to allow crews to work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.