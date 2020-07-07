GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are fighting a fire on Saddle Mountain that has grown to over 5,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.
Over 200 personnel are working on the Saddle Mountain fire, estimated at 10% containment. There are no current closures or evacuations in place.
The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team says the fire started Monday afternoon in Grant County on the western end of Saddle Mountain and grew quickly, with more resources including aircraft being requested.
Crew worked on the lines overnight, with a storm keeping them hopping as the fire tried breaking through some containment lines.
Tuesday, teams hope to keep efforts at maintaining lines, work on getting hot spots knocked down, and aim towards gaining more containment each day looking ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.