Update, July 8, 5:45 p.m.:
The Saddle Mountain Fire has now increased to 90% containment as of Wednesday evening.
The fire has burned an estimated 8,063 acres in Grant County. There are no evacuations in place and no structures have been damaged.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Update, July 8, 5:30 a.m.:
The Saddle Mountain fire has improved to 60% containment as of Wednesday morning.
The fire has burned an estimated 9,800 acres in Grant County. There continues to be no closures or evacuations as well as no structures damaged.
A total of 179 personnel are working on the fire.
Update, July 7, 5:00 p.m.:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Saddle Mountain fire burning in Grant County has now grown to nearly 10,000 acres. in size and is 50% contained.
According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the fire started at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6. The fire, which is on the western end of Saddle Mountain, then grew quickly requiring the response of air resources.
Additional resources arrived on Tuesday and continued working to contain the blaze. The fire had spread overnight due to increased winds. Throughout the morning, crews were able to establish a fire line around the Northwest perimeter and stop the fire's growth.
Tuesday night, crews will be working to continue holding the lines in place and knock down hot spots. The goal will be to gain more and more containment each day.
Previous Coverage:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are fighting a fire on Saddle Mountain that has grown to over 5,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.
Over 200 personnel are working on the Saddle Mountain fire, estimated at 10% containment. There are no current closures or evacuations in place.
The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team says the fire started Monday afternoon in Grant County on the western end of Saddle Mountain and grew quickly, with more resources including aircraft being requested.
Crew worked on the lines overnight, with a storm keeping them hopping as the fire tried breaking through some containment lines.
Tuesday, teams hope to keep efforts at maintaining lines, work on getting hot spots knocked down, and aim towards gaining more containment each day looking ahead.
