KAMIAH, Idaho -- The Sand Creek fire is currently burning between 40 and 50 acres after sparking from a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews were battling the fire Wednesday afternoon but were forced to pull back due to extreme weather conditions.
The Sand Creek fire is currently between 40 and 50 acres and aviation and ground resources from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have resumed active fire suppression operations. A total of 85 personnel are now assigned to the fire including aviation resources, hand crews, engines, smokejumpers, and heavy equipment.
Temporary flight restrictions will be put in place over the fire area today for the safety of the public as well as of aerial firefighting resources. Remember, “If you fly, we can’t.” Please avoid the Florence township area, both on the ground and in the air, while fire resources are working. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is working with the Idaho County Sherriff’s Office to evacuate campers and others in close proximity to the fire.