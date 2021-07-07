I-90 eastbound lane closed near Cataldo due to fire
Idaho Transportation Department

UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 9:30 A.M.

The Pine Creek Fire burning in the Pine Creek drainage of Leland advancing south toward the Clearwater River and east toward the Bedrock Area.

Right now, the size of the fire is estimated to be between 250-300 acres and is 0% contained. Approximately 30 structures are threatened. 

There are limited evacuations in place.

UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 6:00 P.M.

The majority of wildfires ignited by lightning Wednesday morning have spread considerably. Their acreage is updated in the list below.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

IDAHO - Lightning storms rolled through parts of northern and north central Idaho early Wednesday morning, sparking six new wildfires throughout the region.

Here's a breakdown of the new fires crews are facing:

Mission Flats Fire 

Location: Cataldo Mission 

Acreage: 60

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: 7 engines and water tenders, 2 dozers and more than 20 firefighters.

More information: No structures threatened. I-90 eastbound reduced to one lane.

Butte Creek Fires

Location: Clearwater

Acreage: 400

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Engines and ground resources, aircraft were sent to higher priority fires.

More information: No structures threatened. Possibly 24 fires in the area.

Shovel Creek Fire 

Location: Craig Mountain, near Corral Creek near the Nez Perce and Lewis County border.

Acreage: 2500

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple air resources, a hand crew and engines

More information: High spread potential, some structures threatened.

Hoover Ridge Fire

Location: Near the oxbow of the Salmon River

Acreage: 10

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple air units.

Ridgewood Fire

Location: 3 miles south and east of Kamiah.

Acreage: 40

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.

More information: A drone operator forced air units to land, putting multiple homes at risk.

Big Horse Fire

Location: The head of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia.

Acreage: 50

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.

More information: Homes threatened.

Pine Creek Fire 

Location: South of Leeland near the town of Lenore.

Acreage: 200

Evacuations: Nez Perce County Sheriff deputies are notifying those who need to evacuate.

Units on scene: Air Attack dropping retardant, a helicopter and 3 IDL engines.

More information: 20-30 homes threatened.

Tags