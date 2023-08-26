SILVER LAKE, Wash. – One week after devastating fires tore through the Medical Lake area and beyond, families impacted say the reality of all this is still sinking in. More than 185 structures burned to the ground in the Gray Fire which crews currently have 68 percent containment on. More than 10,000 acres have burned.
One of those structures was the dream home of Katrina Richter, her husband David and their six-year-old daughter, Nika. For the past three years, the Richter family had been doing a complete school bus conversion to make it perfect for them.
“It was always a dream of mine, personally,” Katrina said of the project. “My husband and I actually met on Spokane City Transit.”
When the couple first began dating, talk of renovating a school bus for a home was exciting. They enjoyed sharing plans and ideas.
“It was like wherever we would go, we’d have our home,” she said. “It’d be our adventure.”
They also loved the idea of more sustainable living.
But they had to hit the pause button on that dream adventure after their wedding and then birth of Nika. For the first years as new parents, they always had it in the back of their minds. Then, finally, the perfect bus purchase opportunity came along.
“We’ve been working on it for three years,” Katrina said. “We put our life savings in to it. It was a difficult project. A lot of money and a lot pain.”
But well worth it during the moments she’d take a step back and marvel at the incredible work. They had gorgeous wood throughout, custom shelves and beds. They painted it a charming shade of green. They were just starting to near the finish line.
“It was about 89% done,” she said.
They had a wood stove, a propane heater, a generator for winter months and solar panels on the roof.
“My husband did all that work himself,” Katrina said. “He did such a good job. Everything he did was the best of the best.”
The family was in the process of securing an insurance policy for the converted bus. It needed new tires and their savings had gone there.
“We planned on (finalizing insurance for the bus) by the end of the summer (when the work was complete,) but God has other plans,” Katrina said.
Katrina recalls the moments everything changed last Friday.
“On that day, my husband worked a half day on some strike of fate,” she said. “I was outside putting clothes on the line. My daughter was running around playing. I looked up and saw air tanker planes flying over the property.”
They had noticed smoke, but were unaware it was their community that was in direct danger. It all happened so fast.
“I walked inside, as soon as I got inside, our phones went off saying ‘leave now,’” she said.
She grabbed her daughter’s baby blanket, a stuffed animal, and the family dog. Their outdoor kitty was no where to be found. They took off in the family truck.
“The smoke was huge, it was so scary you could see flames in the forest,” she said. “It looked like the sky was going to explode.”
They waited for answers at her sister’s home in Airway Heights. The next day, they saw the devastation for themselves.
“It didn’t even look real,” Katrina said. “It looked like someone dropped a bomb on the property.”
Years of money, labor, and dreams reduced to folded metal and charred memories.
“It’s gut wrenching,” she said.
The family had just found out they were expecting another baby a few weeks before the fires. They are now left trying to figure out a path forward.
“It’s discouraging, but I try to remember God has a plan,” Katrina said. “This is God’s will, not mine. But seeing (their destroyed home) is like, what is the significance in this? It just hurts.”
Much of the renovation process the family documented with photos were on their ipad, which was destroyed in the fire. Loved ones have rallied around them with a fundraising effort.
“My father-in-law started a GoFundMe, and that’s been really helpful,” she said. “It’s so weird to think about what you need when you are still processing the emotions of it.”
Katrina says they are trying to just stay strong for their little girl and new baby. She says this week, during a return to their property, they say a bit of light. They found their daughter’s cat, miraculously unscathed.
“It was a sign of hope,” she said.