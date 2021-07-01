CHENEY, Wash. -- Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning near North 6th Street and Simpson Pkwy in Cheney. 

The fire is currently reported to be 3 acres but is growing near residential areas. Photos and videos show planes flying near homes to help fight the flames. 

KHQ crews are on site gathering more information. 

Plane fighting brush fire in Cheney

Credit: Brenda Schreiber

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information. 

