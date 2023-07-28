SPOKANE, Wash. — A small brush fire started at the Greenwood Memorial Terrace that was reported by a helicopter.
Crews had a hard time finding the fire due to inability to see it from the road. The smoke was buried in the trees.
When crews got on scene they found a large pile of debris on fire, about 20x50 feet. The fire was found close to the area where the Palisades Fire was started last year.
With low winds, crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Crews will be on scene for another hour to sort through the debris.