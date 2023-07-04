SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A brushfire sparked beside I-90 and Pines in Spokane Valley was reported Tuesday afternoon after smoke was seen along the freeway.
Multiple units are responding at this time, and a lane of eastbound traffic is blocked for first responders. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time.
Smoke is billowing across I-90, lowering visibility and adding to congestion. If possible, drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time. If you must pass by, be aware of first responders and drive carefully.