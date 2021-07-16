UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 9 P.M.
The Snake River Complex 20 miles south of Lewiston, Idaho is now burning 102,866 acres and is 31% contained.
CURRENT EVACUATIONS:
- Level 2: People in the Forest, Marek and Morrowtown areas.
- Level 2: People on the Redbird Road, Waha Glen, Waha Road and all roads off of them.
- Level 3: Deer Creek Road and the top of Stagecoach Road.
UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 11:30 A.M.
The Snake River Complex Fire is now burning 96,162 acres.
The fire almost growing 10,000 acres in less than 12 hours.
The blaze sparked last Friday remains zero percent contained.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation to Level 2, or the “set” stage for residents in the Forest, Marek, and Morrowtown areas. Road closures will remain in effect for the Forest and Morrowtown Roads, except for residents, and emergency personnel.
Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office evacuation order was lowered to Level 2, or the “set” stage for residents on the Redbird Road, Waha Glen, Waha Road and all roads off of these. Deer Creek Road and top of Stagecoach Road are still in “go” stage.
UPDATE: JULY 13 AT 5:05 P.M.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office has amended evacuations for the Snake River Complex Fire.
People who live on Redbird, Waha Glen and Waha Road can return home. They are now in Level 2 evacuations and should remain "set" in case fire conditions worsen.
Those on Deer Creek Road are still in Level 3 evacuations.
The Snake River Complex Fire is now burning 88,299 acres with zero percent containment.
UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 10:25 A.M.
Now burning around 78,000 acres, the Snake River Complex grew significantly overnight and forced more evacuation orders in nearby communities.
New evacuation orders are in place for homes along the Snake River, residents on Zaza road north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha road, including Redbird and Waha Lake. Residents of the Deer Creek area, the community of Forest, and north of Hoover Ridge are also under evacuations.
It is not clear from the last update what level of evacuations these areas are currently under.
For those who have to flee their homes, The Red Cross has a shelter set up Echo Hills Church in Lewiston.
Since Sunday, the main bulk of the fire merged with the Hoover Ridge Fire and continues to spread to the south to the Salmon River.
Fire crews are still focusing their efforts on protecting structures along the Snake and Salmon rivers Monday, they said the north end near Waha is their highest priority.
UPDATE: JULY 11 AT 10:24 A.M.
The Snake River Complex Fire grew throughout the night, burning around 54,000 acres at last update.
Fire crews do not have confidence in containment at this point and expect the fires to be active throughout the day.
Evacuation orders haven't changed since last update. Crews are focused on slowing the spread towards the Waha and Forest communities. Structures in the Waha and Redbird areas are threatened.
There's a public meeting Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at Normal Hill campus to discuss plans moving forward.
Crews ask that everyone avoid the Snake River between Heller Bar and Sandal Gulch to make room for air units to resupply.
Here's the new map of the complex's active areas.
UPDATE: JULY 10 AT 11:50 A.M.
The complex of fires is now reported at nearly 40,000 acres and is completely uncontained.
Increased fire activity near Zara Road has prompted evacuation orders along the Snake River and for residents on Zaza road north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha road, including Redbird and Waha Lake.
Residents of the Deer Creek area, the community of Forest, and north of Hoover Ridge are under level 2 "get ready to go" orders.
There are temporary flight restrictions over the complex. No one is permitted to fly over the area whether their aircraft is manned or unmanned.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Three separate fires burning in Western Idaho near the Idaho-Washington border are now being combined to be called the Snake River Complex, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
The fires being grouped together are the Captain John Creek Fire, the Shovel Fire, and the Hoover Ridge Fire.
Right now, the complex is an estimated 20,000 acres in total, and is approximately 30 miles south of Lewiston.