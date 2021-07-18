Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS TO BRING POTENTIAL FOR NEW FIRE STARTS MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .Two rounds of lightning are possible this week. The first may bring isolated thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday morning. The second round arrives from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and may produce scattered thunderstorms. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE IDAHO PANHANDLE (ZONE 101) AND PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674)... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for thunderstorms, which is in effect from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Thunderstorms: Isolated thunderstorms late Monday Night and Tuesday morning. Scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday Night and Wednesday morning. Brief rain expected with thunderstorms * Outflow Winds: Gusty outflow winds are possible near thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms containing only light rain amounts may lead to several new fire starts. Breezy winds may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires especially on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&