CLARK FORK, Idaho - Crews are on scene of an 150 acre fire burning south of Clark Fork.
The Forest Service reports the fire, named the Buckskin 2 Fire, was reported Friday around 9:00 pm and is burning 8 miles south of Clark Fork on Delyle Ridge, between Twin Creek and Dry Creek, south of Highway 200.
Residents on Twin Creek Rd. and Rearden Rd. in Clark Fork on ready status from the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office.
Current resources include 3 engines, 3 hand crews and a Wildland Fire Module; additional resources have been ordered.
According to the Forest Service, the fire is two miles from the nearest residence and a Structure Protection Plan has been developed and is being implemented.
The public is encouraged to stay away from the area for firefighter safety as a closure surrounding the fire area is pending approval.