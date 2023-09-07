SPOKANE, Wash. — Many people in the community have been asking how they can help the victims of the Oregon Road and Gray fire.
Spokane County Emergency Management has released a request for specific non-perishable food donation items for those without access to full-service cooking facilities.
The specific items they are asking for include:
- Non-expired pop-top soups
- Pop-top tuna cans or tuna cracker packs
- Protein drinks/bottled drinks
- Peanut butter
- Cup of noodles
- Beef jerky
- Breakfast bars
Donations can be dropped off at Our Place Community Outreach at 1509 W. College Avenue.
They will be accepting donations on Monday/Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
At this time they will not be accepting any clothing or household items at this time. They will only be accepting those specific items.