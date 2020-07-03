Update, July 3, 5:36 p.m.:
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A fire burning in Spirit Lake is now 20-25 acres in size.
However, fire crews report they hope to have the blaze knocked down soon.
The fire broke out around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, and is burning in the southwest portion of Spirit Lake near Rockford Bay.
Update, July 3, 2020, 4:30 p.m.:
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Multiple aircraft have been called in to help fight a quick-moving fire burning in Spirit Lake.
According to the Timberlake Fire Department, a ground crew had been unable to fight the fire and called in air support. The blaze is moving fairly quickly due to conditions.
The Idaho Department of Lands is taking over. Five large aircraft and one helicopter have been called in, along with a hot shot crew once the fire is under control.
They said the fire started at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3 and is burning in the southwest portion of Spirit Lake near Rockford Bay.
The fire is currently 10-15 acres in size.
Spirit Lake is closed and boats are being pulled from the lake to make room for aircraft. Spirit Lake Road is also closed.
The fire remains uncontained and no injuries have been reported.
Previous Coverage:
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Crews are responding to a fire burning near Spirit Lake.
Early reports indicate that fire crews are preparing for an aircraft to execute a water drop over the fire.
KHQ has a crew working to gather more information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
