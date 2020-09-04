SPOKANE, WA- Spokane County Fire District 8 headed to the biggest fire in Washington.
The nearly 60,000 acre or 81 square mile Evans Canyon fire burning near Yakima has residents and 900 homes under evacuation orders.
On Twitter, Spokane County Fire District 8 said they left in the middle of the night to go help the more than 440 firefighters fighting the blaze.
Also on Twitter, the District 8 firefighters made it to base camp and ready to go to the fire line.
