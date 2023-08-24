From Spokane County Library District:
In response to the devastating Oregon Road wildfire, Spokane County Library District announces that its mobile library LINC will be at the community shelter at Riverside High School (4120 E Deer Park Milan Rd, Chattaroy, WA) and other locations to offer support and services for the community.
Special days and hours for LINC visits are:
Riverside High School
- Sat, Aug 26, 9:45am–3:30pm
- Tue, Aug 29, 9:45am–2pm
- Wed, Aug 30, 9:45am–3:30pm
- Thu, Aug 31, 9:45am–3:30pm
- Fri, Sep 1, 9:45am–3:30pm
- Sat, Sep 2, 9:45am–3:30pm
- Wed, Sep 6, 9:45am–12:15pm
- Thu, Sep 7, 9:45am–3:30pm
- Fri, Sep 8, 9:45am–3:30pm
Chattaroy Community Church (3711 E Chattaroy Rd #8608,
Chattaroy, WA)
- Wed, Sep 6, 1:30pm–3pm
North County Food Pantry (40015A N Collins Rd, Elk, WA)
- Wed, Sep 20, 9:30am–12pm
For anyone facing uncertainty, needing help, and/or looking to connect with their neighbors, the library offers access to the following and more, at no cost:
• Wi-Fi internet access for mobile devices
• Computers with internet and common software
• Printing of up to 80 pages per week
• Online resources in our Digital Library
• Library staff who can help you find community, regional, and statewide resources
All resources are available to the community while visiting LINC and at all county library locations. Find our locations at www.scld.org/locations.
Kids can ask a lot of questions when natural disasters happen. We’ve put together the booklist “Let’s Talk About: Wildfires” at www.scld.org/wildfire-booklist. These titles about wildfires, firefighting, survival, and recovery will help reassure and provide helpful answers to the children in your life.
Library staff are here to help. Those who are unable to visit the library in person can reach out by phone at 509.893.8400 and online using the Ask a Librarian form.