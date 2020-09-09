Spokane Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue deployed to help with Malden Fire
-
- Updated
Tags
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- GoFundMe campaign for Texas girl titled 'Stand with Sophie' goes viral
- 650-Lbs. grizzly bear chases hikers in Glacier National Park
- Mayor Woodward questioning Gov. Inslee after he claims Washington has strong economy
- List of fires burning across eastern Washington and north Idaho
- Christensen Road Fire burning 20 to 50 acres northwest of Fairchild AFB
- As the sun comes up, destruction in the town of Malden is revealed
- 80 percent of Malden burnt to the ground
- Idaho's House of Representatives votes to end Coronavirus Emergency effective immediately
- UPDATE: Level 2 evacuations issued for residents near fire northeast of Northern Quest Casino
- Lakeland Joint School District cancels online academy for high school students due to low demand
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.