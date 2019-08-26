UPDATE at August 26, 2019:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The brush fire burning along east Farwell Road and north Mayfair Road in Wandermere is estimated to be around 1.25-acres.
Crews said the fire is contained and that they will remain on scene for a couple of hours to monitor lines and put out any hot spots.
No homes were affected and no body was injured by the fire.
Crews are still investigating what caused the brush fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire District 9 crews are battling a brush fire that's burning along east Farwell Road and north Mayfair Road in Wandermere, near Mead High School.
There is no estimation on the size of the fire at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.