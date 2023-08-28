SPOKANE, Wash. — In the wake of the Gray Fire and the Oregon Road Fire, hundreds of animals have been rescued by local nonprofits, but transporting them has not been easy.
Spokane’s Humane Evacuation Animal Rescue Team, known as HEART, has been incredibly busy the last couple weeks rescuing and finding shelter for displaced animals as the Gray Fire and the Oregon Road Fire burn. When the fires first broke out, they were sheltering almost 500 animals at the Spokane County Fairgrounds – now, they’re down to less than 200 animals.
While the remaining animals are expected to head back home with their families in the next couple of days as evacuation orders continue to lift, HEART’s president, Marian Ortiz, said this rescue effort has shown her and her team that there is a need more than ever right now for extra resources.
"What we really need is a pickup truck and also to upgrade our smaller trailer,” Ortiz said. “Our thought is to put all of the large animal equipment in one trailer, all of the small animal equipment in another trailer, and then we would have a truck where we could get both of those trailers where they need to be."
Ortiz said HEART has been borrowing vehicles internally to pull the trailers full of rescued animals, which has worked, but has made operation incredibly tight. The team has only had access to one truck, for two trailers – which leaves them jumping back and forth between locations, slowing down the transporting process.
HEART has been saving funding to one day buy a truck of their own, but that need is very expensive, and their funds right now do not cover the cost; they’re hoping the community could lend a hand.
The only way to donate to HEART is through their website. If you would like to help this nonprofit find the resources they need to help save animals during rescue situations, click here.