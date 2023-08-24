SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As fire season is upon us, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications has launched a new interactive map that lets users look at evacuation zones.
To try out this resource, use the link HERE to access it online!
This map lets you search for an address to learn the current evacuation status in that area.
If you don't know an address, you can search for an intersection using the "&" between two road names, enter a landmark or business name or zoom/pan the map to an area of interest.
The map is a resource for individuals in these evacuation zones and for others who may be close by. This will help everyone understand where their homes or family members home are within these zones.
This map and is updated by incident command and SREC dispatch. Results include information about current evacuations and status.