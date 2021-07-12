fire 1.jpg
WITHROP, Wash - The Washington Department of Transportation said that State Route 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, will close starting Monday morning for fire response activity. 
WSDOT says that highway will be closed starting 10 A.M. between mileposts 172 to 174 which is about 20 miles west of Winthrop near Early Winters campground. 
There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen so people should plan to use US 2 or I-90 for cross state travel. 
 
 
 
 
 

