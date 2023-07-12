SAINT JOHN'S, Wash. - Level 3 evacuations are in place residents living in the area of Ewan and Rock Lake, about 22 miles northwest of Saint John's, due to a wildfire.
The fire, dubbed the "Wagner Road Fire" by first responders, has burned 1000 acres and is growing, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal. It remains 0% contained.
The cause of this fire is under investigation.
Last Updated: July 12 at 8:20 p.m.
DNR confirmed state mobilization was approved with most Whitman County fire units on scene. Spokane County Fire District 3 is also assisting in containing the blaze.
Last Updated: July 12 at 6:45 p.m.
According to the Washington State Fire Marshal, the fire began at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the Washington State Fire Marshal, the fire began at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.