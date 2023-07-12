ROCK LAKE, Wash. - SR 23 near Rock Lake Road is fully blocked and multiple evacuations are in place due to a wildfire burning about 1000 to 2000 acres.
Those in the area of Ewan and Rock Lake are under a level 2 evacuation (Be Set!) due to the danger of the fire. Please limit travel through the area if possible and allow fire crews and emergency responders to address the situation.
DNR confirmed with NonStop Local that state mobilization was approved for air units from Deer Park. DNR is still working to confirm how many total acres the fire is burning.
The road blockage is about 22 miles north of Saint John with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol on scene.
Right now, the fire is 0% contained. NonStop Local has a crew on the way to gather more information.
Last Updated: July 12 at 6:45 p.m.
Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol crews are on scene and evaluating the roadways long with the blaze.
— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 12, 2023