SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Transit Authority is offering free transportation for Gray Fire evacuees staying at the Red Cross shelter at Spokane Falls Community College.
The no-cost initiative will run through Sept. 3 and offers door-to-door paratransit services within the Public Transportation Benefit Area. The ride destination or origin must be Spokane Falls Community College.
Evacuees can call the Paratransit reservation line at 509-328-1552 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day of the week to reserve a ride for the following day.
For more information, visit the STA website!