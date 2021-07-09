COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Due to historic drought conditions, stage two fire restrictions are being implemented for all lands in the Coeur d'Alene dispatch area starting July 12 at 1 a.m.
Under these restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on restricted private, state and federally managed or protected lands, roads and trails:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails in accordance with existing travel management plans for non-commercial purposes including ATVs, UTVs, and pickups.
The following are prohibited from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. (A patrol is required for one hour following cessation of all work as described in a, b, and c below)
- Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, log loading and hauling, road building and woodcutting or any other activity employing the use of an internal combustion engine or off-road activity associated with industrial operations or fire wood gathering.
- Blasting, welding, or other activities that generate flame or flammable material.
- Using an explosive.
Here are the exemptions for the restrictions:
- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
Persons using a fire or stove fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.
- Persons using a generator with an approved spark arrester on areas that are cleared of all flammable materials within three feet of the generator.
- Log loading and hauling only from landings and existing roads and only on non-federal lands.
- Private landowners using charcoal (disposed of properly) or propane barbecues on their own lands.
- Normal operations on crop lands.
- Emergency repair of public utilities and railroads as per conditions in Stage II Exemptions for Public Utilities and Railroads. Please see Appendix 11 of the 2021 Idaho Interagency Fire Restrictions plan available at http://www.idahofireinfo.com/.
- Any federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force, in the performance of an official duty.
- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
- All land within a city boundary.