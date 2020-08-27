This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update: August 27, 4:53 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - State fire assistance has been mobilized for the Bartholomew Fire burning near Medical Lake. State Route 902 has also reopened.
According to the State Fire Marshal, the fire is burning in grass, brush and light timber. The fire started at approximately 12:32 p.m. and is currently estimated to be 100 acres in size and is growing. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered 3 strike teams.
As of 4:45 p.m., all State Patrol and Department of Transportation Units have cleared the roadway at State Route 902, which has now reopened. Some fire units will remain on the scene but they are clear of the roadway.
Motorists are asked to not park along the highway as firefighters continue to work in the area. Welcome Road and Bartholomew Road remain closed. Please avoid the area.
The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray will remain activated to Level 1 to help coordinate state assistance for the Bartholomew Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are en route to the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.
Update: August 27, 4:08 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - State mobilization has been authorized for the Bartholomew Fire burning near Medical Lake.
According to the Washington State Fire marshal, resources are enroute as the fire continues to burn 100+ acres and threaten homes in the area.
Update: August 27, 3:55 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base personnel are being evacuated after fire breached the base's perimeter.
According to a Facebook post from Fairchild, the fire came on the south side of the base close to the Survival Evasion Resistance Escape School at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 27.
No damage has been reported to any structures on the base. Personnel are being asked to remain out of the affected area while first responders remain on scene.
Update: August 27, 3:30 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Bartholomew Fire has now grown to an estimated 100 acres in size.
Level 3 evacuation orders have been issued for residents between Bartholomew and Welcome Roads north of State Route 902.
Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately. Anyone unsure about evacuations should contact local law enforcement or emergency management.
Update: August 27, 2:55 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Level 3 evacuation orders have been issued for residents between Bartholomew and Welcome Roads north of State Route 902.
Update: August 27, 2:51 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Bartholomew Fire burning near Medical Lake is now estimated to be 40 acres in size.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, multiple aircraft are currently working to fight the fire.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Spokane County Fire District 3 and numerous other agencies are also at the scene.
Update: August 27, 2:27 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - State Route 902 has now been closed down as the Bartholomew Fire continues to burn near Medical Lake.
The highway is blocked in both directions at Keene Road to Bartholomew Road.
Currently there is no estimated time that the roadway may reopen. Please avoid the area.
Previous Coverage:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning 25 acres in Medical Lake.
According to the Washington State Department of Natural resources, structures around S. Craig Road are threatened. It is being referred to as the Bartholomew Fire.
Air and ground resources are on scene. Multiple agencies are responding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.