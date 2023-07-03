COLVILLE, Wash. - After a weekend of hard work from firefighters, the state mobilization response for the Moran Creek Fire has ended, with local crews remaining to monitor the situation.
The fire began the evening of June 27, spreading quickly and prompting evacuation warnings for nearby residents. On Friday, around 200 firefighters from other districts across Washington were called in to help fight the blaze on Friday.
In total, the fire spanned 61 acres and destroyed 5 structures, all outbuildings. Luckily no homes were lost. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to Washington Department of Natural Resources, the fire is now 9 percent contained, and local crews will continue monitoring for any hot spots.